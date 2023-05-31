Rowe Fine Art Gallery says: You Can Do It!

When you think of June, you probably think of dads and grads. (And maybe brides, but that’s another story.) What do the two have in common? Plenty of bravado…with a side of fortitude.

It also takes a certain amount of bravery and a whole lot of encouragement to make a living as a fine artist, and when you discuss career trajectories with a creative, they will frequently cite a person or moment that gave them the courage to pursue their dreams. For wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe, those people were his wife, Monica Rowe, and renowned sculptor Ken Payne. One of Ken’s most recent sculptures, which will make its precast debut on Friday, June 2, during the opening reception for ‘You Can Do It!’, was inspired by Monica and Ken Payne.

‘You Can Do It!’ also happens to be the name of the new sculpture. It features three Gambel’s quail chicks, including one who’s trying to summon the courage to make a leap of faith. “The Gambel’s quail chick that is about to make the move of his life represents my decision to go from being a taxidermist to a full-time bronze sculptor,” explains Ken. “The two chicks on the tin can represent my wife, Monica, and artist Ken Payne telling me, ‘You can do it!’ Thanks to them, I did.”

‘You Can Do It!’ marks the continuation of a year-long celebration of the art of storytelling. When you come right down to it, artists are storytellers, using paint, clay and precious metals the same way a writer uses words. There’s a story behind each of the paintings, sculptures and pieces of jewelry in the gallery – stay tuned as some of those stories are told throughout the year.

From everyone at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, Happy Father’s Day and congratulations to the Class of 2023. We promise you can do it!

