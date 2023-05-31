Sedona Film Fest presents ‘After Sherman’ premiere June 6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only special premiere of ‘After Sherman’ on Tuesday, June 6 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. There will be two screenings at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Beautifully layered, the multiple award-winning new documentary ‘After Sherman’ is a story about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history, especially Black history.

Filmmaker Jon Sesrie Goff follows his father, a minister, in the aftermath of a mass shooting at his church in Charleston, South Carolina to understand how communities of descendants of enslaved Africans use their unique faith as a form of survival as they continue to fight for America to live up to its many unfulfilled promises to Black Americans.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.