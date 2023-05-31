Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Stay Awake’ premiere June 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of ‘Stay Awake’ showing June 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Stay Awake’ premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival where it played to rave audience reviews and high audience choice ratings.

Brothers Ethan (17) and Derek (19) try their best to navigate the pressures of teenage life while tending to their mother’s debilitating prescription drug addiction.

Based on the filmmaker’s adolescence in small-town America, ‘Stay Awake’ is a personal exploration of the roller coaster ride that families go on while trying to help their loved ones battle a disease that affects millions every day.

The Hollywood Reporter calls the film “a crowd-pleasing dramedy”, and Variety says it is “especially resonant given the recent representation of America’s drug crisis.”

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 2, 3 and 4 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 5, 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.