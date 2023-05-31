SIFF presents ‘Wild Life’ premiere June 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Wild Life’ showing June 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, ‘Wild Life’ follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting.

After falling in love in midlife, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they'd helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create national parks throughout Chile and Argentina via their nonprofit Tompkins Conservation, preserving some of the last truly wild land on the planet.

‘Wild Life’ chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to affect the largest private land donation in history.

From the epic climbing trips of Doug, Yvon Chouinard and the pioneers of a new kind of outdoor lifestyle to the heated controversy brewing in South America as two Americans purchased local land to a love story as wild as the terrain it unfolded on, the film prompts audiences to ask themselves — what makes life worth living?

‘Wild Life’ is a sweeping portrait of a conservationist who never stopped evolving and of those who shaped her on a journey to become a global leader of conservation and wildlife preservation.

‘Wild Life’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 2-8. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, June 5, 6 and 8 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.