Village Troubadours perform free concert at Camp Verde Library

Camp Verde Community Library will host the Village Troubadours in a performance in the Fireside Room on June 1, 5-6:30 p.m.

The Village Troubadours are Jashan Blackwell and Chantal Harte.

Jashan grew up in the 1960s, fell in love with the music of the times, was the first kid on his block to have a Beatle haircut, and has been writing songs and playing the guitar since the mid-‘70s.

Chantal is a Mediterranean-born world traveler. Now that she’s retired from her massage practice, she is fully embracing her lifelong passion for music: singing, playing the piano, several flutes, the ukulele, harmonica, etc.

Chantal and Jashan first met in a Sufi dance circle in Northern California. “I heard her voice before I even saw her,” says Jashan. They got together to sing, married 18 years ago, and since then spent four years teaching in Africa and 11 years in Costa Rica before moving to The Village of Oak Creek full-time in 2020. In the intimate setting of the Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library, the Village Troubadours will be sharing a new set of songs that Jashan has recently written and some French classics by Chantal.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.