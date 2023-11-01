Ancient & Modern Hula featured in Annual Hālau fundraising show

Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima has received many requests for performances in the area. Finding it difficult to meet all of these requests, Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman invites you to join her students (haumana) at the 18th annual Hoʻike (hula exhibition show) on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts at 280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and the show starts at 1:30 p.m.

During the show, Haumana (students) will perform ‘Auana (modern) hula and rarely seen Kahiko (ancient) hula learned over the years from Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman. Take advantage of purchasing reasonably priced Hawaii-themed items for sale in our store as well as several priceless, unique artifacts in the silent auction such as a large Taos drum, an alabaster buffalo statue and a Hawaiian painting by noted Hawaiian artist, Peggy Chun and much more. Proceeds will benefit the recent devastation on Maui through the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong division and Aloha ʻĀina O Hawaiʻi, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, supporting activities that promote the education to the public about the customs, values, language, arts and crafts of the Hawaiian Culture.

Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima, based in Cottonwood, is under the direction of Kumu Hula (Hula Master) Kēhau Chrisman. Chrisman, formerly of Hawaii and now a Cottonwood resident, has accumulated over 40 years teaching hula, of which 17 were spent training in Hawaii to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (similar to a PhD in Hula) by following rigorous hula protocols taught by well-known and respected masters in Hawaii's hula legacy. She first started teaching hula in Hawaii in 1997 and has been teaching in Northern and Central Arizona since 2004. Since opening the Cottonwood hula school in 2004, Chrisman has been teaching Hawaiian culture, including music, dance, and language. Students travel from all over the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Prescott seeking her Hawaiian cultural knowledge. For more information about Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima, go to ArizonaHula.com.

Tickets prices are Adult $20 or two for $33; Youth 7-17 $10 or two for $12; under age 7, free.

For more information about this event or to pre-purchase your tickets in advance by credit card, call 928-639-4683 or email at HulaIsAloha@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.