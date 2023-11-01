Chamber Music Sedona launches 41st season with ‘Rachmaninoff: A Two-Piano Celebration’

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Chamber Music Sedona will present ‘Rachmaninoff: A Two-Piano Celebration’ as the first concert of its 41st season. In honor of the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff – one of the most beloved romantic composers of all time – internationally acclaimed pianists Orion Weiss and Roman Rabinovich will join forces to perform Rachmaninoff’s two monumental two-piano suites, alongside other thrilling works by composers in his orbit. The concert will be held at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd.

Considered one of the most sought-after soloists and chamber music collaborators of his generation, Orion Weiss is widely regarded as a “brilliant pianist” (The New York Times) with “powerful technique and exceptional insight” (The Washington Post). He has dazzled audiences with his passionate, lush sound and performed with dozens of orchestras in North America, including the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic. In recent seasons, Weiss has performed for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Denver Friends of Chamber Music and various festivals, including Aspen, Bard and Ravinia.

Known for his affinity for chamber music, Weiss regularly performs alongside acclaimed violinists, pianists, cellists and quartets. A graduate of the Juilliard School, where he studied with Emanuel Ax, Weiss’s list of awards includes the Classical Recording Foundation’s Young Artist of the Year, Gilmore Young Artist Award, an Avery Fisher Career Grant and more.

Praised by The New York Times for his “uncommon sensitivity and feeling,” the eloquent pianist Roman Rabinovich is the winner of the 12th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition. He has performed throughout Europe and the United States in prestigious venues such as Leipzig’s Gewandhaus, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatory, Cité de la Musique in Paris and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center.

With a vast repertoire range that expands from the English Renaissance keyboardists to Boulez and beyond, Rabinovich frequently appears as a soloist alongside famed orchestras around the world. His recent solo recital engagements took him to the International Piano Series at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Lofoten Piano Festival, Franz Liszt Academy of Music and more. Highlights of his 2023-24 season include recital engagements with the Portland Piano International, Royal Welsh College, Philip Lorenz Memorial Piano Series and others. Dubbed “a true polymath, in the Renaissance sense of the word” (Seen & Heard International, 2016), Rabinovich is also a composer and visual artist.

To learn more about ‘Rachmaninoff: A Two-Piano Celebration’ or to purchase tickets, visit ChamberMusicSedona.org/2023-rachmaninoff-a-two-piano-celebration/.