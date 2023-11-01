‘CIRQUE’ by Hydrangea Sky Movement Arts comes to OTCA

Before You Go... What: Hydrangea Sky Movement Arts “CIRQUE” When: Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday November 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood How Much: $30 adv, $32 door, $35 Priority seating in the first 3 rows More info: 928-634-0940 OldTownCenter.org

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to present ‘CIRQUE’ by Hydrangea Sky Movement Arts this Nov. 3 and 4 at Old Town Center for the Arts. Three showings: Friday Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. CIRQUE is Hydrangea Sky’s third original production.

Travel back in time to a 19th century-inspired circus via CIRQUE by Hydrangea Sky Movement Arts - An original full-length production featuring high-flying and dazzling feats of aerial dance (trapeze, corde lisse, silks, lyra, hammock), juggling, martial arts, belly dance, and more! CIRQUE will transport you to an era of mystique and wonderment, following a heartfelt storyline of a lovable troupe of circus artists remembered on stage through the lens of nostalgia and memory. Join us in reverie as we remember fondly the world of an imagined troupe of unique performing artists who never cease to mesmerize and amaze! Their distant memory awakened, this vintage circus comes to life, never to be forgotten!



Cirque follows the successes of Hydrangea Sky’s Ephemera and Unfurl, which debuted at Old Town Center for the Arts. Hydrangea Sky Movement Arts is a multi-disciplinary movement company exploring the space from floor to air through modern dance, acrobatics, martial arts, flow arts, and aerial arts based out of Sedona and the Verde Valley, specializing in performing to live original music.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Cirque are $30 in advance, $32 at the door, and $35 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.