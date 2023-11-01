Exhibition on Screen 'Klimt & The Kiss' premieres Nov. 7 and 12

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with 'Klimt & The Kiss'. The film will premiere in Sedona on Tuesday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 12 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Sheldon Theatres.

From the director of ‘Frida Kahlo’ and ‘Mary Cassatt – Painting the Modern Woman’ comes a powerful, gripping and passionate new film: 'Klimt & The Kiss.'

'The Kiss' by Gustav Klimt is one of the most recognized and reproduced paintings in the world. It is perhaps the most popular poster on student dorm walls from Beijing to Boston.

Painted in Vienna around 1908, the evocative image of an unknown embracing couple has captivated viewers with its mystery, sensuality and dazzling materials ever since it was created. But just what lies behind the appeal of the painting – and just who was the artist that created it?



Delving into the details of real gold, decorative designs, symbolism and simmering erotica, a close study of the painting takes us to the remarkable turn of the century Vienna when a new world was battling with the old.

Klimt was a titan of the Art Nouveau movement, creating decadent new worlds which merged tender sensuality, ancient mythology and radical modernity.

Discover the scandalous life and the rich tapestry of extraordinary influences behind one of the world’s favorite paintings.

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

'Klimt & The Kiss' will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. and at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.