‘Full Circle’ premiere Nov. 3-9 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Full Circle’ showing Nov. 3-9 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Faced with a traumatic injury that renders you permanently disabled, how would you reinvent yourself?

In 2014, Trevor Kennison's life was forever altered by a broken back — for worse and for better, in equal measures.

Barry Corbet, an intrepid skier, mountaineer, explorer, filmmaker, and Jackson Hole legend, broke his back in a helicopter crash in 1968. Frustrated by a pre-ADA culture that did not accept or support the disabled, Barry reinvented himself, becoming a seminal leader in the disability community.

‘Full Circle’ follows Trevor on a path towards post-traumatic growth in parallel with Barry, 50 years later. Their stories mirror each other, connected through time and space by common locations and motifs; injuries in the Colorado backcountry, rehab at Craig Hospital, fame in Jackson Hole; but also, through their shared resiliency and refusal to let their passion for life be limited by their injuries.

‘Full Circle’ is an unblinking examination of the challenges of Spinal Cord Injury, and a celebration of the growth that such tragedy can catalyze.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6, 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.