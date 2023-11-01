‘The Happy Prince’ encore Nov. 3-9 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of ‘The Happy Prince’ showing Nov. 3-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in honor of the festival’s 30th anniversary season.

‘The Happy Prince’ — written and directed by Rupert Everett — features an award-winning all-star cast, including Colin Firth, Rupert Everett, Emily Watson, Edwin Thomas and Colin Morgan.

In a cheap Parisian hotel room, Oscar Wilde lies on his death bed and the past floods back, transporting him to other times and places. Was he once the most famous man in London? The artist crucified by a society that once worshiped him? The lover imprisoned and freed, yet still running towards ruin in the final chapter of his life?

Under the microscope of death he reviews the failed attempt to reconcile with his long suffering wife Constance, the ensuing reprisal of his fatal love affair with Lord Alfred Douglas and the warmth and devotion of Robbie Ross who tried and failed to save him from himself.

From Dieppe to Naples to Paris freedom is elusive and Oscar is a penniless vagabond, always moving on, shunned by his old acquaintances, but revered by a strange group of outlaws and urchins to whom he tells the old stories — his incomparable wit still sharp.

‘The Happy Prince’ is a portrait of the dark side of a genius who lived and died for love in the last days of the nineteenth century.

“The Happy Prince” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for three shows only Nov. 3-9. Showtimes will be Friday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.; and Monday and Thursday, Nov. 6 and 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.