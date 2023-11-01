Kollwitz speaks and performs at Sedona Public Library

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m., in the Community Room, Sedona musician and author Michael Kollwitz will be at the Sedona Public Library to share his captivating fusion of music and motivation in a keynote presentation that will inspire and empower audiences.

In his keynote presentation, Kollwitz will draw from his book, ‘Stick With It: Adventures of a Chapman Stick Player,’ and use his unique American instrument, the Chapman Stick®, as a metaphor for creative problem-solving. Through his mesmerizing performances, he'll weave in hilarious anecdotes and life lessons that will make you laugh and motivate you to take on whatever life throws your way.

As a true master of his craft, Kollwitz has recorded over 30 releases and is recognized internationally for his unique style and sound. In homage to his mentor, Emmett Chapman, he recently published ‘Stick With It’ to document the early history of the instrument. Even Carlos Santana once praised his music, calling it "a gift of the heart."

The event is free and open to the public. Join us for an unforgettable evening that will leave you feeling inspired, entertained, and ready to ‘Stick With It’ through every twist and turn of life's journey. Book sale and signing to follow.

Sedona Public Library is a 501c3 private non-profit library funded in large part by the City of Sedona, Coconino County, the Friends of the Sedona Library, and people like you. The library also receives a portion of tax dollars from Yavapai County. The library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona. Visit SedonaLibrary.org for more information or call 928-282-7714 during library hours.