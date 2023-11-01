Lady Luck Casino Gala fundraiser at Main Stage this weekend

Main Stage presents Northern Arizona Hospice second annual “Lady Luck Casino Gala,” a fundraiser for the Hospice Promise Foundation. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and casino tables will open at 7p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door; $50 for VIP access.

Patrons will have a chance to participate in a prize package raffle. These prize packages will be raffled from casino wins. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the gala. Queen of Hearts Casino will provide entertainment and Sammy Davis will make a musical guest appearance. All proceeds from the event will benefit Verde Valley hospice patients and their families in need. Northern Arizona Hospice urges everyone to participate and help give back to the Verde Valley community.

Northern Arizona Hospice is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services. For more information on local services, contact the agency office at 928-639-6676.

