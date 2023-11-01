Montezuma Castle & Tuzigoot National Monuments celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Nov. 1 marks the beginning of Native American Heritage Month. It serves as a significant time when we recognize Native American people, celebrate their rich and vibrant cultures, and recognize their many sacrifices, contributions, and achievements to the nation. In celebration, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments will host weekly cultural demonstrations, performances, and presentations throughout Nov. Come help celebrate this wonderful occasion in your parks!



All events are free with paid admission and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please visit the parks website and social media sites for event details. Event schedule by location is as follows:

Montezuma Castle National Monument:

11/4/23 – 11/5/23 - Yavapai-Apache Nation Celebration with artist, singers, dancers and demonstrators.

11/11/23 - Hopi Basket Weaving, Wood Carving, and Art with Marvene & Nuvadi Dawahoya

11/12/23 - Dine and Yavapai Apache Silversmithing with Dee Jackson

11/18/23 - Hopi Katsinas with Ryon Polequaptewa and LIVE Concert of Blessings and Prayers from Ryon Polequaptewa w/ Dancers at 2 p.m.



11/19/23 - Hopi Textiles with Davis Maho

11/25/23 - Zuni Fetishes & Jewelry with Jimmy Yawakia and Duran Gasper

11/26/23 - Tohono O’odham Pottery with Kathleen Vance

Tuzigoot National Monument:

11/4/23 – 11/5/23 – Hopi Celebration with Pottery Demonstration by Renee Archambeau

11/11/23 - Dine and Yavapai Apache Silversmithing with Dee Jackson

11/12/23 - Hopi Basket Weaving, Wood Carving, and Art with Marvene & Nuvadi Dawahoya

11/18/23 - Hopi Textiles with Davis Maho

11/19/23 - Hopi Katsinas with Ryon Polequaptewa

11/25/23 - Tohono O’odham Pottery with Kathleen Vance

11/26/23 - Zuni Fetishes & Jewelry with Jimmy Yawakia and Duran Gasper

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are extremely grateful towards partner Western National Parks Association (WNPA) who are a critical asset to the mission of the National Park Service (NPS). Without their contributions and aid, events such as these would not be possible. WNPA fund products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience. Aid comes as a direct result of consumer purchases. Learn more about Western National Parks Association (WNPA) at WNPA.org.

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are two of America’s 423 national park units. Learn more about Montezuma Castle at www.NPS.gov/moca. Also on Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more about Tuzigoot at www.NPS.gov/tuzi. Also on Facebook, and Instagram.