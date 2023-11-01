Mountain Trails Gallery celebrates with artist Cody DeLong

Mountain Trails Gallery, located inside Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, is proud to present ‘Cody DeLong: Painting the Miles Between’, which opens on first Friday, Nov. 3, with a reception for the artist from 4-7 p.m. DeLong gained recognition as an award-winning plein air artist as well as a sought-after instructor, conducting painting workshops from rafting trips down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon; and his former studio in the unique artist town of Jerome, Arizona provided a place to gather for locals as well as visitors to experience a variety of techniques and mixed media work in his colorful landscapes from the West.



DeLong’s adventures have taken this itinerant artist all over the West and on to Europe. While painting the small villages and charming visuals these places have to offer, the artist landed in Porto, Portugal where he fell in love with the warm beauty and specialness that emanated from this world-famous center for wine. His recent sabbatical to the city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, known for its compelling architecture, renowned modern art, and spectacular views, has also provided eye-catching inspiration for colorful paintings that are sure to bring remarkable life and beauty. This artist’s lasting love of Arizona and the West remains a major part of his work, and new paintings of the Grand Canyon and more will be a part of the offerings.

Leading up to the exhibition, Cody DeLong will be artist-in-residence at Mountain Trails Gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 4, and will also be in attendance for his exhibition reception on first Friday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m. Over his life-long career as an artist, Cody DeLong is recognized as having a passion for process and for sharing his love of creating vibrant paintings with others. He is a member of numerous artist organizations and has been featured in books and magazines including ‘Western Art Collector and Southwest Art’. No matter the miles between, Cody DeLong continues to create compelling visuals and rich colors from the American West and beyond that are etched in his memory and in his heart.

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to celebrate this extraordinary artist along with a featured ‘Small Works’ show by a group of colorful artists beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 at the gallery’s location upstairs, Suite A201, overlooking the Patio de las Campanas and Oak Creek in Sedona. Contact the gallery for more information at MountainTrailsSedona.com, FineArt@MountainTrailsSedona.com, TLAQ.com, or call 928-282-3225.