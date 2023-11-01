Sammy Davis and Jerry McFarland at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend

Fall has arrived in Sedona and the weather is perfect for dining outside under the stars at the Bella Vita Ristorante in Sedona, while listening to music performed live by talented musicians who know how to entertain.

On Friday, Nov. 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. consummate entertainer Sammy Davis performs his magic, singing, prancing and dancing his way into the hearts of his enthralled audience.

Covering all the great dance tunes of the 60s, 70s and the Classic Rock and Motown eras, Davis’s infectious rhythms and dance moves get everyone up and dancing on the Bella Vita lighted dance floor.

Davis is one of the most popular performers in the Northern Arizona musical landscape, with decades of wooing audiences of all ages and musical persuasions.

He is always smiling. You know he loves what he is doing on that stage, when he jumps down on the dance floor to dance, mingle and sing to the crowd.

If you want to get down and dance away the night like no one is looking, Sammy is one act you want to see and experience.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland takes his turn on the beautiful Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence of a seasoned professional.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Take your pick. Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellsaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.