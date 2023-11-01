Come enjoy a wide variety of foods, brews and tunes as the Sedona Food Truck Festival returns to Posse Grounds Park from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

A mouthwatering food truck lineup will be on site, each offering a $5 sampler item in addition to a complete menu. Craft beer and wine will be for sale courtesy of Rotary Club of the Red Rocks. Musical entertainment will be part of the festivities all day, and includes the retro vibes of DJ Lounge Lizard D, with featured live band Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe performing from 1-3 p.m.

“This festival has become an annual favorite for the Sedona community and beyond, and I’m excited to bring it all together again! It’s a perfect opportunity for anyone to come out, enjoy the beautiful autumn weather, good vibes and great food!” said Jason Vargo, recreation coordinator – special events, city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department.

Posse Grounds Park is located at 525 Posse Ground Rd. Parking for the festival is on site at the park and at West Sedona School. The event will take place on the lower softball field, admission is free and vendors will charge for food and beer.

For up-to-date information like the food truck lineup, visit www.sedonaaz.gov/parkevents or call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.