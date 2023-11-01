SIFF partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for 'Monday Movies on Main' with ‘Neil Young Journeys’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood!

'Monday Movies on Main' continues on Monday, Nov. 6 with the Cottonwood premiere of 'Neil Young Journeys' at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

In May of 2011, Neil Young drove a 1956 Crown Victoria from his idyllic hometown of Omemee, Ontario to downtown Toronto's iconic Massey Hall where he intimately performed the last two nights of his solo world tour. Along the drive, Young recounted insightful and introspective stories from his youth to filmmaker Jonathan Demme.

Demme, a long-time fan and collaborator, captured these tales of Young's childhood and masterfully weaved them together with his mesmerizing music including live performances from the 2010 album Le Noise and powerful renditions of classics including 'Ohio'; 'Hey Hey, My My'; 'I Believe in You' and previously unreleased songs 'Leia' and 'You Never Call.'

Through the tunes and the tales, Demme portrays a personal, retrospective look into the heart and soul of the artist.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.