SIFF presents the Climbing Film Tour premiere Nov. 3-9

The Climbing Film Tour visits Sedona Nov. 3-9 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The tour is back for its fourth season with an awesome selection of short films celebrating the global climbing community.

Brace yourself for an even more thrilling and adrenaline-pumping experience, showcasing the most captivating Australian vertical adventures on the global stage. Get ready to be inspired by tales of courage, unsung heroes, and climbing icons, fueling your passion to conquer new heights and fulfill your wildest dreams. Join us for an exhilarating journey like no other!

The Climbing Film Tour is a unique platform for climbers and filmmakers around the world to share their stories with the community. Each year films are submitted and selected by the Vertical Life climbing team to go on tour with screenings in hundreds of locations around the world.



Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 1 and 6, 8 and 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.