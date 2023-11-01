SIFF presents ‘In the Court of the Crimson King’ premiere Nov. 8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the global theatrical premiere of ‘In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50’ showing Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

What began as a straightforward documentary about the cult rock band King Crimson as it turned 50, mutated into an exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives. But with jokes.

King Crimson is a band that people literally are dying to be in. ‘In the Court of the Crimson King’ is a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence.

For over 50 years Robert Fripp, also famous for his work with Bowie and Eno, has overseen a unique creative environment in which freedom and responsibility conspire to place extraordinary demands on the band’s members – only alleviated by the applause of an audience whose adoration threatens to make their lives even harder. It’s a rewarding and perilous space in which the extraordinary is possible, nothing is certain, and not everyone survives intact.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.