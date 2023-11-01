SIFF presents ‘The Stones and Brian Jones’ premiere Nov. 7

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe to present the worldwide theatrical premiere of 'The Stones and Brian Jones' showing Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Nick Broomfield’s new documentary 'The Stones and Brian Jones' uncovers the true story and legacy of Brian Jones, the founder and creative genius of The Rolling Stones.

As a schoolboy aged 14, Nick Broomfield met Brian Jones, by chance, on a train. Brian was at the height of his success, with the world at his feet, yet just six years later he would be dead.

'The Stones and Brian Jones' looks at the relationships and rivalries within The Rolling Stones in those formative years. It explores the iconoclastic freedom and exuberance of the 60s, a time of intergenerational conflict and sexual turmoil which reflects on where we are today.

Featuring revealing interviews with all the main players and unseen archive released for the first time, 'The Stones and Brian Jones' explores the creative musical genius of Jones, key to the success of the band, and uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock & roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.

'The Stones and Brian Jones' will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.