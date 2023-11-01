'Sweet & Sassy Love Songs' comes to Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 5

Don’t miss this one-man show! ‘Sweet & Sassy Love Songs’ — a solo concert created by Sedona-renowned Paolo Scardina, acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer, and pianist.

There will be one performance only on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Paolo is renowned for telling stories through the art of music. His live performances are filled with love as he sings, acts, dances, and plays his piano. This show will also feature his own orchestral arrangements packed with the color of the era and tailored to each love song.

Enjoy this extraordinary collection of songs including La Vie En Rose, Hallelujah, At Last, Witchcraft, That’s Amore, Moondance, Makin Whoopee, Danny Boy, and Music of the Night.

‘Sweet & Sassy Love Songs’ spans through the decades and features music written by legendary artists like Elton John, Jonny Mathis, Leonard Cohen, Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, and composers like Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, just to name a few!



ABOUT PAOLO SCARDINA

Paolo got his musical start in kindergarten when he was tall enough to reach the keyboard of an old upright player piano in the basement of his house in Ohio. His mom set him up with piano lessons from her sister, an accomplished pianist, so that Paolo could perfect his piano skills and study music composition. He stuck with it all through high school, college, and graduate school.

He took a break from music and moved to San Francisco to seek a ten-year career as a professional dancer/choreographer. Then he moved on to the world of residential design, starting a successful practice in Portland Oregon. While in Portland he finally acquired a piano and picked up where he left off to forge a career in music. He moved to Sedona in 2011 and continues to make music a strong focus in his life.

Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Paolo in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.