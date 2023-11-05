OFFERS
Obituary: Cynthia R. Strom

Cynthia R. Strom

Cynthia R. Strom

Originally Published: November 5, 2023 2:18 a.m.

Cynthia R. Strom

1942 - 2023

Cynthia Ruth Strom died on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Circle of Life Alzheimer’s Home in Cottonwood, Arizona. Cynthia was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 13, 1942.

Cynthia’s father, Michael, was born in Norway and migrated to the U.S. when he was 18. He was ordained a Baptist minister when Cynthia was 2. Her mother, Maria, assisted her husband’s ministry by playing the piano, organ and teaching Sunday School. Cynthia, as a PK (Preacher’s Kid), attended school in many different small towns in South Dakota and Nebraska.

She attended college at Sioux Falls College in South Dakota, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education and also received a Certificate to teach Special Education.

Cynthia was married to Dale Gilhoi in October 1966. They performed music as a duo for a number of years. They were divorced in 1980.

Cynthia worked for both the Minneapolis Tribune and the Long Island Newsday newspapers, developing a new program called “Newspapers in Education.”

In 1983, Cynthia moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and married Curtis Ireland, a lawyer, in 1986. She worked as his legal assistant until they retired in 2000. Since retirement Cynthia and Curt have written and produced several musical dramas, which have been performed in Rapid City, Sedona, Ft. Collins, and Portland. Cynthia had a beautiful lyric soprano voice.

Prior to her death, Cynthia was working on two auto-biographical musicals. At the beginning of her life story, she said: “In my life I have had highs and lows, ups and downs, but it was always music that brought me hope, love and joy.”

She is survived by her husband, Curtis Ireland; her daughter, Christi Gilhoi; her son, Jason Gilhoi; her birth son, Brian Raduenz; her sister, Michelle Farrar; her step-daughters, Victoria Kearney and Holly Serbousek; and her step-sons, David Ireland and Kenneth Ireland, and numerous grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

