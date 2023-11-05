OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Wildfire on Apache Maid mountain grows to more than 200 acres Land Use: The cans and can’ts in Yavapai County Sedona looks at ‘safe place’ for workers to sleep in cars Full closures coming in Oak Creek Canyon in December Camp Verde moves ahead in lawsuit against engineering firm Flagstaff’s Special Election causes a stir in the Verde Valley Dead Horse fall foliage about to pop Forest Service announces more forest burns Fans bet on Diamondbacks at Casino before season started Bring an empty stomach to this year’s Sedona Food Truck Festival

Subscribe Now
Sun, Nov. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Wildfire on Apache Maid mountain grows to more than 200 acres

The Maid Fire was spotted early Saturday morning about five miles east of Interstate 17.

The Maid Fire was spotted early Saturday morning about five miles east of Interstate 17.

Originally Published: November 5, 2023 11:09 a.m.

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST — The Maid Fire, located on Apache Maid mountain north of the Wet Beaver Creek Wildernes, has grown to more than 200 acres as crews have worked overnight to protect Apache Maid lookout tower and used surrounding forest roads as control features.

According to Coconino National Forest, resources currently on scene include three crews, four engines, one dozer, one helicopter, and Jerome Fire Department, which equates to about 90 firefighting personnel.

According to CNF spokesman Brady Smith, Jerome FD became involved when the Forest Service needed resources right away and other fire units were tied up. "And when our dispatch needs resources right away, it kicks the order over to the state resources, and the state has its own processes."

Firefighters used burnout operations around the lookout Saturday to protect it from the wildfire moving up the mountain and consuming it.

Fire officials say the fire is human-caused and is under investigation.

Crews plan to spend the next two days (Sunday – Monday) conducting burnout operations near surrounding forest roads to create better control of the movement of wildfire and keep it from moving across the landscape.

Smoke is predicted to move in a northeast direction and will be heaviest the next two days as burnout operations commence. Rough and rocky terrain and steep mountain faces create challenges for on-the-ground suppression efforts.

This wildfire is very visible to those driving along Interstate 17 near the Stoneman Lake exit since it is only 5 miles from the interstate.

It’s possible that smoke from the wildfire may settle and drain in the evening hours in places like Wet Beaver Wilderness, which could drain toward communities such as Rimrock.

The fire was first reported at 5:11 a.m. Saturday by a member of the public, and the cause is under investigation.

Information provided by CNF.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News