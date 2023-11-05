Wildfire on Apache Maid mountain grows to more than 200 acres

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST — The Maid Fire, located on Apache Maid mountain north of the Wet Beaver Creek Wildernes, has grown to more than 200 acres as crews have worked overnight to protect Apache Maid lookout tower and used surrounding forest roads as control features.

According to Coconino National Forest, resources currently on scene include three crews, four engines, one dozer, one helicopter, and Jerome Fire Department, which equates to about 90 firefighting personnel.

According to CNF spokesman Brady Smith, Jerome FD became involved when the Forest Service needed resources right away and other fire units were tied up. "And when our dispatch needs resources right away, it kicks the order over to the state resources, and the state has its own processes."

Firefighters used burnout operations around the lookout Saturday to protect it from the wildfire moving up the mountain and consuming it.

Fire officials say the fire is human-caused and is under investigation.

Crews plan to spend the next two days (Sunday – Monday) conducting burnout operations near surrounding forest roads to create better control of the movement of wildfire and keep it from moving across the landscape.

Smoke is predicted to move in a northeast direction and will be heaviest the next two days as burnout operations commence. Rough and rocky terrain and steep mountain faces create challenges for on-the-ground suppression efforts.

This wildfire is very visible to those driving along Interstate 17 near the Stoneman Lake exit since it is only 5 miles from the interstate.

It’s possible that smoke from the wildfire may settle and drain in the evening hours in places like Wet Beaver Wilderness, which could drain toward communities such as Rimrock.

The fire was first reported at 5:11 a.m. Saturday by a member of the public, and the cause is under investigation.

Information provided by CNF.