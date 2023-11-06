OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Camp Verde to close Camp Lincoln Road twice next week Clearing the air? Coconino National Forest modifying fire plans Maid Fire uncontained, grows to 543 acres Portable shed business goes for permit renewal Judge charged with extreme DUI in March steps down Wildfire on Apache Maid mountain grows to more than 200 acres Land Use: The cans and can’ts in Yavapai County Sedona looks at ‘safe place’ for workers to sleep in cars Full closures coming in Oak Creek Canyon in December Camp Verde moves ahead in lawsuit against engineering firm

Subscribe Now
Mon, Nov. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Camp Verde to close Camp Lincoln Road twice next week

Camp Lincoln Road at Camp Verde Elementary will have be closed Nov. 15 and again Nov. 17 for paving and striping during an ongoing improvement project. (Town of Camp Verde)

Camp Lincoln Road at Camp Verde Elementary will have be closed Nov. 15 and again Nov. 17 for paving and striping during an ongoing improvement project. (Town of Camp Verde)

Originally Published: November 6, 2023 5:12 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The contractor installing the improvements adjacent to Camp Verde Elementary School on Camp Lincoln Road will be preparing to pave the turn lanes on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This work will require a full closure of Camp Lincoln Road between the elementary school and Montezuma Castle Highway. All traffic needing to access Camp Lincoln Road from Montezuma Castle Highway will be required to utilize Apache Trail and Garner Lane to detour around this closure.

photo

(Town of Camp Verde)

No traffic will be allowed to access Camp Lincoln Road directly from Montezuma Castle Highway. This will be a day-long closure with the current traffic control setup being restored after paving is completed.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the contractor will be installing new pavement striping between the elementary school driveway entrance and Montezuma Castle Highway. This work will again require the full closure of Camp Lincoln Road between the elementary school driveway and Montezuma Castle Highway. All traffic needing to access Camp Lincoln Road from Montezuma Castle Highway will be required to utilize Apache Trail and Garner Lane to detour around this closure.

No traffic will be allowed to access Camp Lincoln Road directly from Montezuma Castle Highway. This will be a day-long closure with the current traffic control setup being restored after paving is completed.

During these road closures all residences and businesses along this corridor will remain open and accessible. We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs.

Information provided by the Town of Camp Verde.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News