Camp Verde to close Camp Lincoln Road twice next week

CAMP VERDE — The contractor installing the improvements adjacent to Camp Verde Elementary School on Camp Lincoln Road will be preparing to pave the turn lanes on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This work will require a full closure of Camp Lincoln Road between the elementary school and Montezuma Castle Highway. All traffic needing to access Camp Lincoln Road from Montezuma Castle Highway will be required to utilize Apache Trail and Garner Lane to detour around this closure.

No traffic will be allowed to access Camp Lincoln Road directly from Montezuma Castle Highway. This will be a day-long closure with the current traffic control setup being restored after paving is completed.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the contractor will be installing new pavement striping between the elementary school driveway entrance and Montezuma Castle Highway. This work will again require the full closure of Camp Lincoln Road between the elementary school driveway and Montezuma Castle Highway. All traffic needing to access Camp Lincoln Road from Montezuma Castle Highway will be required to utilize Apache Trail and Garner Lane to detour around this closure.

During these road closures all residences and businesses along this corridor will remain open and accessible. We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs.

Information provided by the Town of Camp Verde.