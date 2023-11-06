Maid Fire uncontained, grows to 543 acres

COCONINO COUNTY — The Maid Fire burning in Coconino National Forest grew to 543 acres over the weekend, and crews remain concerned about windy conditions Monday and Tuesday.

There are now 81 personnel participating in the control of the wildfire, which is on Apache Maid mountain about five miles east of Interstate 17 and 17 miles west of Clint’s Well. Smoke has been obvious to those in the Beaver Creek area and Camp Verde.

The Maid Fire was human-caused and under investigation, according to Coconino NF. It was first reported Saturday, Nov. 4, at 5:11 a.m. It was spotted from the Apache Maid lookout tower when it was just 25 acres.

As fire crews responded, including the Jerome Fire Department, a drone was engaged Sunday to conduct burnout operations in “steep and difficult terrain” on the west side of the mountain while crews used hand ignitions on the south side, using a forest road as a control feature.

Several forest roads are closed in the area as crews work toward containment, which currently stands at 0%.

A drone was also used Monday morning to get an accurate look at the size of the fire.

“Weather and wind will be a determining factor as to whether they are able to continue burnout operations and how much they are able to accomplish today,” Coconino NF reported in a news release.

“Smoke is predicted to move in a northeast direction and will be heavy today if burnout operations continue. Aside from weather and wind conditions, rough, rocky, and steep terrain create challenges for on-the-ground suppression efforts.”

There are four crews, a medic team, two engines, a dozer and one helicopter involved in those efforts.