14th annual Walkin’ on Main returns to Old Town Cottonwood

On Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the iconic annual festival Walkin’ on Main will return for its 14th year to Old Town Cottonwood.

The family friendly festival – sponsored by the City of Cottonwood, Red Rock Collision and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium – will transform the city streets to include a full day of festivities, such as wine tasting, a classic car show, live music, and a variety of local vendors – all set amongst the shops, boutiques, tasting rooms and galleries lining the streets of Old Town Cottonwood.

“This is one of the city’s most widely attended events, where we can showcase all that Cottonwood has to offer to visitors from across the state,” said Paula Woolsey, festival organizer. “From classic cars and live music to local wine and artists, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

Walkin’ on Main is co-hosted by the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium. This year’s premiere sponsor is Red Rock Collision. Activities for the day include the following:

The Wine Tasting hosted by local wineries within the Verde Valley Wine Consortium will feature some of the state’s finest quality wines, oenophiles can enjoy six tastes and a commemorative glass (tickets are available online at www.azwom.com, or $25 at the door – all veterans will receive two additional tasting tickets), as well as purchase wines by the glass, bottle or case to enjoy later or save for holiday gift-giving. Wineries in attendance will include: Alcantara Vineyards, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Da Vines Vineyard, Cove Mesa, Laramita Cellars, Oak Creek Vineyards and Winery, Page Springs Cellars, Pillsbury Wine Co, Winery 101, and Su Vino Winery.

The Mingus Union Art Club will be creating live art along the street sidewalks. Fine art exhibits will be on display inside the Cottonwood Community Club House. Attendees can also visit the nearby art galleries and shops that line charming Old Town Cottonwood.

Car lovers will rejoice to see some of the state’s most unique cars, trucks and collectible models that will be on display for photo opportunities and good ol’ fashion car talk. The car show is sponsored by Red Rock Collision.

Known for its entertainment, Walkin’ on Main makes music a priority with a full line-up throughout the day. This year’s musical acts are Toucan Eddy, Sammy Davis Band, and Aslan’s Roar Band.

From local artists and craft makers to dog adoptions, there will be a variety of local vendors in attendance, selling their wares, homemade fare and more.

For more information, visit the Walkin’ on Main website www.azwom.com or call 928-639-3200.