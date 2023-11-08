Film Festival presents two films in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 10 & 11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present two films in honor of Veteran’s Day and the service men and women that protect our country. “1917” and “Thank You for Your Service” will make encore returns to the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11.

All veterans and active military personnel are admitted free of charge as the festival’s way of honoring their service to our country.

“1917”

Friday, Nov. 10, at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

“1979” was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Sam Mendes. It took home three Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing.

April 6, 1917. As an infantry battalion assembles to wage war deep in enemy territory, two soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades (including Blake's own brother) and stop them from walking straight into a deadly trap.

“Thank You for Your Service”

Friday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11, at 3:30 p.m.

A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield.

Sgt. Adam Schumann (Miles Teller) tries to readjust to civilian life after returning home from the war in Iraq. Fellow soldier Tausolo Aeiti (Beulah Koale) must deal with the aftermath of a bombing that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Will Waller (Joe Cole) searches for normalcy after surviving several explosions, while Michael Emory Scott Haze must deal with the effects of a sniper's bullet to the head.

With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the soldiers soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. All veterans and active military personnel are admitted free of charge as the festival’s way of honoring their service to our country. Bring your military I.D. to the box office or indicate when you call for tickets over the phone.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.