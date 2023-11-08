A.G. Billig book launch party at Stardust Books Nov. 11

Bestselling author A.G. Billig and Stardust Books in partnership with Copper Cactus invite the Verde Valley community to star-studded book launch celebration of “My Life on Tender: Arina and Cal,” rocking the world of online dating, true love and rockstar romance.

Happening on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at Stardust Books, 907 Main St., Clarkdale, the event will be hosted by award-winning author and TEDx speaker G. Brian Benson. Grammy-winning music producer Rae Di Leo and guitar player Michael “Johnny” Walker will make special guest appearances.

“My Life On Tender: Arina and Cal” tells the story of a young Romanian woman who travels the world and swipes left and right on Tender, the hottest dating app, to find true love. When Arina mistakenly super-likes a profile on Tender, she has no idea what’s in store for her. The man hiding his identity behind a beach picture is a successful guitar player from California and seems to be the perfect match. Cal is handsome, sweet, and gives her his undivided attention. How could she decline his invitation to visit him in Southern California?

Although the story is fictional, Billig is Romanian and has a thing or two to say about true love, starting all over again in a foreign country, and finding her perfect match on a dating app. As a TV host back in her country of birth, she rubbed elbows and interviewed many local rock stars.

Benson, who is also an actor, DiLeo, who worked with super groups in LA, and Walker, who opened for Nirvana, are also in the know of this phenomenon and will join the conversation about rock stars and love. You’re cordially invited to participate and take delight in the spoken word and live music performance.

Benson is an award-winning and #1 best-selling author, podcast host, TEDx speaker, actor, poet, filmmaker, and clarity & project coach. As a 4x Ironman triathlete and cross-country bicyclist, Brian knows the value of hard work and never giving up on his dreams, a message he shares with audiences through each of his creative expressions.

DiLeo is an independent platinum record/Grammy-winning, producer/recording engineer spending over 30 years in the music industry. Rae has been studying Spanish-influenced classical guitar. His goal is to combine visual and musical stimulation that takes the listener on a journey to the core.

Walker played thousands of concerts in the U.S. and Europe and birthed several bands. With B-Strange, he opened for big acts such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam and was featured in Rolling Stone magazine with his garage band, The Love Me Nots.

“My Life on Tender: Arina and Cal” is the first book in a “My Life on Tender” trilogy and is available on Amazon in digital and paperback formats.