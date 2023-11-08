OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Russ Martin hired by City of Sedona Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus Annual Zeke Taylor BBQ conjures up cowboy tales MUHS’s Savannah Tobias selected for 2024 United World Games Care facility, ex-employee report each other to police Chef Smithers and Merkin’s farm-to-fork experience Cottonwood’s Chipotle going to P&Z hearing Camp Verde to close Camp Lincoln Road twice next week Clearing the air? Coconino National Forest modifying fire plans Maid Fire uncontained, grows to 543 acres

Subscribe Now
Wed, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: November 8, 2023 4:02 p.m.

COTTONWOOD -- A juvenile apparently called in a fake school shooting at Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Wednesday, prompting a full police response.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, the call was received around 1:13 p.m., and police officers and other first responders were dispatched to 301 N. Willard St.

"Immediate measures were taken to secure the area, with surrounding schools promptly implementing soft lockdowns as a precaution," CPD Sgt. Cody Savage reported.

The address belongs to The Science Vortex, a STEAM center on the COCSD campus.

Savage described the case as "swatting," a false reporting of an emergency to elicit a heavy police response.

Cottonwood PD made it clear there was no shooting and no active shooter.

"The investigation into this serious matter is active and ongoing," Savage stated. "The Cottonwood Police Department is taking the necessary steps to address the incident."

He said further updates will be provided to the public.

"We thank the community for their understanding and support during this incident," he stated.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News