Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus

COTTONWOOD -- A juvenile apparently called in a fake school shooting at Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Wednesday, prompting a full police response.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, the call was received around 1:13 p.m., and police officers and other first responders were dispatched to 301 N. Willard St.

"Immediate measures were taken to secure the area, with surrounding schools promptly implementing soft lockdowns as a precaution," CPD Sgt. Cody Savage reported.

The address belongs to The Science Vortex, a STEAM center on the COCSD campus.

Savage described the case as "swatting," a false reporting of an emergency to elicit a heavy police response.

Cottonwood PD made it clear there was no shooting and no active shooter.

"The investigation into this serious matter is active and ongoing," Savage stated. "The Cottonwood Police Department is taking the necessary steps to address the incident."

He said further updates will be provided to the public.

"We thank the community for their understanding and support during this incident," he stated.