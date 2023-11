Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 11/9 5pm LaToBo

Sat 11/11 2pm Big Daddy D & Dynamites

Sun 11/12 2pm Doug Johnson Band

Tues 11/14 5pm Still Willin’ Duo

Calavera Mexican restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-9618

Sun 11/12, 5-8pm - Open Mike. Signups at 4:30. All Skill Levels. Audience Welcome.

D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville

928-247-6868

daranch.com

Instagram @daranch_vineyards

Join us at D.A. Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more. All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).

Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm

Fri 11/10, 1-4pm - Bill Barnes duo

Sat 11/11, 1-5pm - Tim Jones

Sun 11/12, 12 1-5pm - Jerry McFarland

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

(928) 282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

SAT. 11/11, 6-9PM - Martini And The Pope Will Be Hosting Their Open Mic Music Jam

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 11/8 - Christy Fisher, Acoustic Rock - 5pm-8pm

Thurs 11/9 - Open Mic Night Hosted by Dan Rice - 5pm-9pm

Fri 11/10 - Life is Beautiful, Acoustic Rock Originals & Covers - 6pm-9pm

Sat 11/11 - Wine Tasting 3pm-5:30pm; Salt Miners, Bluesy Tinged Rock - 6pm-9pm

Sun 11/12 - Neil Rambaldi, Solo-Electric Guitarist, Singer/Songwriter - 5pm-8pm

Tues 11/14 - Tommy Hussey, Acoustic Rock - 5pm-8pm

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher



Wed 11/8 - Vino Di Sedona 5-8

Fri 11/10 - Cove Mesa Vineyards- Cornville 4-7

Sat 11/11 - Peralta- Gold Canyon, AZ 6-9

Javalina Highway

Fri 11/10 – Javelina Highway, Belfry, 791 N. Main Cottonwood, 5-8pm

Tommy Rocks

Wed 11/8, 3pm - 6pm - 9pm - Tommy Rocks La Planchada, 217 W Gurley St, Prescott

Fri 11/10, 6-9pm - Tommy Rocks the Oak Creek Brewery, Sedona

Sat 11/11, 11:30am - 2:30pm - Tommy Rocks Walking On Main, Old Town Square, Cottonwood

Sat 11/11, 7-9pm - Tommy Rocks the Sedona Hilton, VOC