Playing His Own Music

The Red Rocks Music Festival will present legendary violinist Shlomo Mintz with pianist Vitaly Serebriakov, on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m.

The performance will take place at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Loop Road. Mintz will perform his own composition, “Sonatina,” an Arizona premiere, as well as works by A. Dvorak, Romance Op. 11, Saint-Saens, Habanera, Sarasate’ Carmen Fantasy and selection by Fritz Kreisler.

SHLOMO MINTZ

Violin

Critics, colleagues and audiences regard Shlomo Mintz as one of the foremost violinists of our time, esteemed for his impeccable musicianship, stylistic versatility and commanding technique alike.

Born in Moscow in 1957, he immigrated to Israel and studied the violin with Ilona Feher. At the age of 11, he made his concert debut with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and at the age of 16 he made his debut in Carnegie Hall with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, under the patronage of Isaac Stern.

Since then he is a celebrated guest with orchestras and conductors on the international music scene, and has appeared with historical musicians like Sergiu Celibidache, Pablo Casals, Eugene Ormandy, Claudio Abbado, Lorin Maazel, Mistislav Rosptropovich and Carlo Maria Giulini. In the 2012/2013 Season, he celebrated his 50th anniversary with the National Orchestra of France in a special concert at the Champs Elysées Theatre as a conductor and a soloist.

A regular president of jury (Wieniawski, Sion, Buenos Aires and Munetsugu violin competitions) and artistic director of many International Music Festivals, he is currently sought after to conduct Master Classes all over the world. Mintz is also a co-founder of Violins of Hope, a project that aims to promote peace through music.

He has won several prestigious prizes including the Premio Internazionale Accademia Musicale Chigiana, the Diapason D’Or, the Grand Prix du Disque, the Gramophone Award and the Edison Award. In 2006 he was awarded an Honorary Degree from the Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel. In 2015 and during two years Mintz was named the soloist in residence of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.in Autumn 2016 Shlomo Mintz has been awarded with the Cremona Music Award 2016. Next season includes performances in Europe, North and South America and Asia.

VITALY SEREBRIAKOV

Piano

Described as “thoughtful artist with a firm technique, a gorgeous tone, and a sensitive touch” (Fanfare Magazine) Vitaly Serebriakov is a critically acclaimed pianist, teaching artist, and recording engineer. Vitaly has performed in leading venues around the world and has won prizes in numerous international piano competitions. His latest CD “Infinitude”, a collection of piano music by Scriabin, Medtner, and Prokofiev has been highly praised by music critics. James Harrington from Fanfare Magazine writes: “…Serebriakov plays this set as well or better than the many recordings I have of them. He lets the music speak for itself, paying very close attention to the details, but never losing sight of the overall flow of each piece…”

Together with his wife Svetlana, Mr. Serebriakov has co-founded Ostinato Conservatory of Music in Verrado, Arizona, and a non-profit organization The Gift of Music Arizona, to help promote classical music and nurture excellence in music education. The couple also serve as Artistic Directors for Desert Hills Community School of Music in Scottsdale Arizona. Vitaly is an Artist-In-Residence for the Scottsdale Philharmonic and performs with the orchestra on a regular basis. Highlights of past seasons include performances of Tchaikovsky and Grieg Piano Concertos. Mr. Serebriakov is a Yamaha Artist.