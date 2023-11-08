Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event’ premiere Nov. 15-16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world for a global theatrical event: “Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event” on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15 and 16, at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Global superstar Dolly Parton celebrates the release of her star-studded rock album, “ROCKSTAR”, with a global first-listen fan event featuring selections from the album and an exclusive interview with Dolly.

The behind-the-album event will feature a sneak peek of select tracks and music videos from the upcoming album set to release on Nov. 17 — plus an exclusive performance of a holiday song and her classic hit “9 to 5.”

“Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.