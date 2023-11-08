Sedona UMC to host Outdoor Holiday Boutique Nov. 11

Sedona United Methodist Church will present an Outdoor Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s main parking lot. It is the perfect place to find handcrafted gift items for all your family and friends.

There will be more than 20 artists and crafters from members of the community and the church's congregation participating in the sale. Some items will include Christmas decorations, clay pottery, beaded necklaces, art & photography, goat milk soaps and hand sewn fiber arts. There will be something for everyone on your Christmas list.

Penny’s Place Food Truck will be at the event again this year. A local favorite, Penny’s Place will offer lunch items, snacks and drinks as well as a daily special.

Donations from the sale will benefit the Outreach Ministries at the church.

Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780 or visit the website SedonauUMC.org