Sat, Nov. 11
Obituary: Carol June Lungren

Carol June Lungren

Carol June Lungren

Originally Published: November 11, 2023 2:39 p.m.

Carol June Lungren

1937 - 2023

Carol June (Rasmussen) Lungren, 86, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Oct. 27, 2023, at Clearwater Agritopia in Gilbert, Arizona, after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

She was born in Phoenix to Charles and Ruth Rasmussen on June 16, 1937. The family lived on a farm on Lower Buckeye Road, which would later become the gathering place for horseback riding and many birthday parties and cookouts.

When Carol was small, the family moved to the copper mining town of Ajo, and she enjoyed an idyllic life in the company town, taking piano lessons, participating in Job’s Daughters, and playing in the band. She graduated Salutatorian of the Ajo High School Class of 1955.

She went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, with a Minor in Music in 1959 from Arizona State College (later Northern Arizona University). There she was a member of the Shrine of the Ages Choir and Cardinal Key, President of Spurs, and a recipient of a Gold Axe Award.

Carol moved to California to teach, where she met an Iowa farm boy, Marvin McDowell Lungren, while playing volleyball in their apartment complex. They began their marriage in Dublin, where Marv was involved in early-stage computer systems at Montgomery Ward.

Carol taught first grade until she started a family, with David arriving first, then Julianne. They later moved to Phoenix, where Kristin was born.

Carol was dedicated to her family, sewing their clothes, helping in Scouts, and conducting the Junior Choir at Bethany Presbyterian Church.

Much of her joy came from summers at the ranch “Up North,” reading in the hammock, cooking on the wood stove, and taking walks with her family and her many trusted dog companions. In 1978, the family moved to the Verde Valley, where Marv worked as Dir. of Data Processing at Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital in Cottonwood.

Carol was a devoted mother, attending all her children’s activities, and she dedicated her musical talents to children and adult choirs at Clarkdale UMC, later Mt. View UMC. She also worked as a substitute teacher and enjoyed her friends, dear neighbors, and PEO sorority.

When Marv passed away at the age of 57, she remained active in these roles, adding that of devoted grandmother. She enjoyed singing in the Verde Valley Voices until her eyesight kept her from continuing.


In 2015, she moved to her assisted living community with her beloved dog, Annie, in order to be closer to her family.

She made many friends in the community, always offering a giving heart and a smile.

The family would like to thank the staff of Always Present Hospice for their loving dedication to Mom’s care in her final weeks.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Samuel Rasmussen.

Left to carry on her legacy are her son, David Lungren (Jo) and their children, Jesse Lungren and Taylor Kinnard (Xan); two great-grandchildren, Arlo and Calvin Kinnard; daughter Julianne Best (Robert) and their children, Katherine and Jessica; daughter Kristin Spies (Steven); and her siblings, James Rasmussen (Marilynn) and Irene Rasmussen (Michael).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, 11 a.m., at First UMC of Gilbert, 331 S. Cooper Road, Gilbert, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Carol Lungren to the Verde Valley Voices, P.O. Box 2385, Cottonwood, AZ, 86326.

Information provided by the family.

News