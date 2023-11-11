Obituary: Neva Maple

Neva Maple

1926 - 2023

Neva Maple passed away on Oct. 29, 2023, at the age of 97. She is survived by three sons and one stepson: Tommy Stills (Holly) with whom she lived most recently, Alan Stills (Sherry), Carl Stills (Evelyn) and Tom Williams (Connie) as well as 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by daughter Anita Woods, grandson David Woods and great-grandson Cody Crafton.

Neva Rae Rogers was born on May 25, 1926, in Roosevelt, Oklahoma, to Delbert and Bessie Rogers. She became Neva Stills at the age of 17, and moved to El Centro, California, where she lovingly raised her four children and began her career at Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator in the 1950s. Later moving to Colorado, she continued her career with the telephone company where she retired after 30 years of service. It was also in Colorado that she met and married Harry Williams. In 2000 she and Harry moved to Cottonwood, Arizona. They enjoyed RV traveling and a happy marriage for 18 years.



She was an avid gardener and also loved to cook, sew and paint. Her painted trail signs are still present in the community in which she lived. She loved feeding you and whooping up on you at a game of cards. Every day was a good day to play cards! She was also known to be a great square dance partner, a member of the Red Hat Society, a prayer warrior, and a Sunday School teacher. It was at Clarkdale Baptist Church that Neva met Dave Maple to whom she was married for 12 years.

She leaves a beautiful legacy as a wife, mother, grandma, and nana who held an unwavering faith in Jesus and His love for her, and His plan for her life. She knew and believed with all her heart that Jesus was her savior, and He guided her every step in life. Even in the darkest hours this steadfast faith remained and became stronger with each challenge. Her resolute faith and her gentle and compassionate spirit inspired all of us who were privileged to know her. Her legacy of love will live on in our family for generations to come.

Although we wish she were still here, we are comforted to know that she is reunited with others whom she lost too soon and loved deeply, and that she is with God who loves her even more than we do.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Valley View Cemetery starting at 10:15 a.m. This will be followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. at the Clarkdale Baptist Church which she attended for 23 years and served on the finance committee, taught Sunday School and led the prayer chain.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.