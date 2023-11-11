Obituary: Reynold Richard Radoccia

Reynold Richard Radoccia

1925-2023



Reynold R. Radoccia, a long-time resident of Clarkdale, Arizona, died on Nov. 2, 2023 while surrounded by his family after a brief illness at age 98.



“Rennie” was born in the Bronx, New York on July 2, 1925, went to school there, and enlisted in the Navy at age 17. During World War 2 he spent four and half years in the Pacific on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Chenango where he was badly wounded and earned a Purple Heart, Silver Star, and other decorations for bravery.



Upon his honorable discharge, he married Caroline Loreto and raised 3 children in the Bronx and Long Island: Rennie, Mark and Christine. He worked for 35 years as a salesman for Ronzoni Macaroni servicing many of the small Italian family grocery stores throughout the Bronx and Manhattan.



Upon retirement, he and Caroline moved to Florida and ultimately to Clarkdale in the year 2000 to be close to his son and daughter-in-law Rennie and Andrea. During this time Rennie and his wife Caroline volunteered at Verde Valley Medical Center as Greeters. Rennie soon moved into a paid position and developed their valet parking program.



He was active in his church, loved to play golf with his son and grandson, and swam regularly at the Cottonwood Recreation Center.



Reynold is survived by his son Rennie (Andrea), grandchildren Maya (Jesse) and Emanuel (Bobbi), and three great-grandchildren, Paolo, Gemma, and Silas.

He will be missed by friends, family and church members, including the Marthaler family.



A Memorial Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 11:00 a.m. Reception will follow.



An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.