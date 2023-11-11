Obituary: Ronald Glazar

Ronald Glazar

1948 - 2023

Ronald Glazar passed away on Oct. 19, 2023. This wonderful and industrious man was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, to Chester and Eleanor Glazar on Nov. 20, 1948. In 1964, the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona.





Ron served in the United States Navy honorably during the Vietnam War on the Kitty Hawk, Saratoga, and Ticonderoga aircraft carriers. After his military enlistment, he became a civil engineer and a building contractor in Cottonwood, Arizona.



A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Ron was loved and cherished by his friends and family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita, his two children, Zach (Jennifer) and Ty (Miki), his grandson, Brandon, and his siblings, Rich, Bob, and Shelley.



Ron will be interred at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please memorialize Ron’s life by supporting and helping veterans.



