Brief: Home for Habitat opens admin building Limited Christmas tree permits available APS dedicates new service building After Flagstaff voters reject rezoning for hospital, NAH starts search for another property Council to look at new municipal center options Council Chambers moves to reclaimed water plant Russ Martin hired by City of Sedona Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus Yavapai County Supervisors work to prioritize remaining $3.3M in 'unassigned' ARPA funds

Sat, Nov. 11
Obituary: Steven A. Costello

Steven A. Costello

Steven A. Costello

Originally Published: November 11, 2023 2:49 p.m.

Steven A. Costello

1943 - 2023

Steven A. Costello, age 80, passed away peacefully in Cottonwood, Arizona with his family by his side on the late evening of Oct. 27, 2023.

Steven was born on Oct. 12, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to Mary Ruiz and Benjamin Costello.

Steven grew up in Salinas, California, and resided most of his life throughout Arizona.

At age 19 he enlisted in the Air Force on June 26, 1962 and after 20 years retired June 30, 1982. His Military Occupation Specialties included Fire Protection Specialist, Aircraft Armament Specialist and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician. Awards as follow: Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal 5 Oak leaf Clusters, Small arms expert Marksmanship Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Medal, Air Force Longevity Ribbon with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. Republic Of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

At age 38 he joined the Arizona Department of Public Safety (Arizona Highway Patrol) from March 24, 1985 - July 31, 2007. He continued his work as a Bomb Technician with the Arizona Highway Patrol retiring after 22 years of service.

After his retirement Steven and his wife Kathy Costello who proceeded his death March 29, 2022 tended to their horses and various farm animals on their ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona. Steven was an avid gun collector and loved shooting his guns when he had the chance.


Steven is survived by his son Allen Costello, daughter-in-law Queila Costello and daughter Alana Costello.

Bomb Techs Motto: “Initial Success or Total Failure” DPS Motto: “Courteous Vigilance”

Steven was a great husband, loving father, great friend and a charismatic leader. He will truly be missed to all who crossed paths with this loving soul.

Memorial Service with Air Force Military and DPS Honors will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Bueler Funeral Home Chapel, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde, Arizona.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

