Obituary: Susan Kay Welch

Susan Kay Welch

Susan Kay Welch

Originally Published: November 11, 2023 2:32 p.m.

Susan Kay Welch

1950 - 2023

Susan was born in Minnesota, raised in Phoenix and lived 40 years in Camp Verde, Arizona.

She has many cousins in Minnesota and around the world and would have loved to meet all of you. Susan has many friends, was loved and loving. She loved you when you came into her world and sad when you left. If you knew her, she considered you her friend.

Susie Q is survived by her sister, Judy, brother-in-law Jim Graves, nephew Dustin and his children Justin, Tyler, Jay and Lucas. She was preceded in death by parents Margie and Jim Welch and sister Mary Beth.

In lieu of cards or flowers, consider a donation to Rainbow Acres, Camp Verde, Arizona, in her memory.

Information provided by the family.

