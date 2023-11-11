OFFERS
SALUTE TO VETERANS: Vets at Cottonwood Village enjoy sharing their stories

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 1:44 a.m.

photo

Veterans Lloyd Turner, Don Dennison, Jim Fisher, Lt. Col. James L. McMeekin, left to right, tell their stories at the Cottonwood Village. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

COTTONWOOD -- It was clear how much the veterans who gathered for story time at the Cottonwood Village loved their military careers – and sharing their stories.

The senior living facility is home to approximately 30 veterans and has always been proud to host a large percentage of military retirees. The village puts on an annual Veterans Day Ceremony, this year on Nov. 10.

Four Cottonwood Village veterans gathered in the library to share their stories two weeks before Veterans Day. Click on names below to read their stories:

Lloyd Turner

Lt. Col. James L. McMeekin

Jim Fisher

Don Dennison

And others who shared their stories for The Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle's annual Salute to Veterans:

Ron Luce

Larry Stover

Dennis Sterrett

Shig Saimo

