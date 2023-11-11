OFFERS
Verde Valley Veterans: Dennis Sterrett

Dennis Sterrett in the U.S. Navy (left) and years later in the U.S. Army-Arizona National Guard. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: November 11, 2023 12:54 a.m.

Dennis Sterrett served three tours of duty in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was a trouble-shooter on an aircraft carrier and achieved the rank of E5 Petty Officer 2nd Class.

He also served in the U.S. Army - Arizona National Guard from 1984 to 2002, which included a deployment to the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm.

He was a full-time woodshop teacher and wrestling coach at Camp Verde High School during that time, and his overseas deployment during the school year had a profound impact on so many. He achieved the rank of E6 Staff Sergeant before retiring from the Army in 2002.

Mr. Sterrett has lived in the Verde Valley for more than 60 years and has made a positive impact on his community and countless students during that time. 

