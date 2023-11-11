Verde Valley Veterans: Shig Saimo

I was born in Livingston, Montana, on Oct. 1, 1926, from Japanese parents. I was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, where I took my basic training. The war ended while I was there. I was sent to Germany for occupation. I was in the quarter-master delivering food to the troops there. After a year, I was discharged because there were so many troops in Germany.

My older two brothers saw action in Italy and south France with the famed ‘Go for Broke’ 442nd combat regiment. After the war, returning to the U.S., they marched through New York City to the lawn of the White House where President Truman pinned the Presidential Unit Citation on their flag. My younger brother served in Japan. When we all got home, one of my brothers said, “How come you didn’t get to south France? We could’ve used you!” It may have been fortunate since I could have been wounded or killed. The 442nd had more Purple Hearts than any unit of that size in the U.S. Army.

We joined the Army not only to defend our country, but the right the live in it. I moved to southern California and did organic farming, raising fruits and vegetables. When I moved to Arizona to get away from smog and heavy traffic, I went into landscaping.

My most notable work was landscaping Talaquepaque in Sedona. I also did Junipine Resort up Oak Creek Canyon, Les Springs Subdivision, and Enchantment Resort. My last landscaping work was at Verde Santa Fe maintaining the grounds there when I retired.

My mission, goal, and purpose in life now is to be a servant to our Lord Jesus Christ at the Cross Church in Cornville. May God bless all those who served our country with honor.

-Shig Saimo