Veterans Day Honors: Don Dennison

Helicopter Pilot Don Dennison was in the Army from 1955 to 1959 and was in charge of flying the general around for the Fourth Armored Division.

“For three years, I flew him around from training spot to training spot to training spot,” inside locations in the United States and Germany, explained Dennison. He took a ship to Europe, but is not sure how they got his helicopter there.

He said he was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, and was raised in Macon, Ga. Dennison attended Auburn University, but his military career started in a ROTC program in high school.

He was in the armored school program and realized he didn’t want to ride in a tank and applied for flight and helicopter school.

He was assigned to the commander general of the Fourth Armored Division for four years and put in 4,000 hours of flying time with him.

He said he literally saved the general’s life one night when Dennison warned the general not to fly on a trip and another crew member’s flight didn’t make it. “He thanked me for not taking the flight.

“Everything I did in the service, I got to do what I wanted to do,” he recalled.

“I was flying around the commanding general so nobody was going to argue with me,” Dennison pointed out.