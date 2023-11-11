OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Council to look at new municipal center options Council Chambers moves to reclaimed water plant Russ Martin hired by City of Sedona Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus Yavapai County Supervisors work to prioritize remaining $3.3M in ‘unassigned’ ARPA funds Annual Zeke Taylor BBQ conjures up cowboy tales MUHS’s Savannah Tobias selected for 2024 United World Games Care facility, ex-employee report each other to police Chef Smithers and Merkin’s farm-to-fork experience Cottonwood’s Chipotle going to P&Z hearing

Subscribe Now
Sat, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Veterans Day Honors: Jim Fisher

Navy veteran Jim Fisher (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Navy veteran Jim Fisher (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 1:22 a.m.

Jim Fisher agreed that it was a great thing for the vets to get together and share their stories at Cottonwood Village.

Fischer was in the Navy and said he came from a military family.

His mom was a Navy nurse, his dad was a hospital foreman and his sister was in the Air Force.

“I was an E5 on a ship,” Fischer explained. “Enlisted, second class.”

Fischer joined in 1957, and his enlistment was extended because of the Vietnam War until 1962.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and grew up in San Diego because his parents were in the Navy.

Fischer was an electrician’s mate on a navy tender ship that did maintenance on larger destroyers. After the Navy, Fischer said he went to college and earned his electronics degree.

He said they had five-inch guns on their ship, but they were a factory ship that took care of other ships at sea. “They didn’t put us in the combat zone; they brought the other ships alongside of us and we repaired them.”

He joined the Navy right out of high school at 18 years old because everyone in his family was in the military, Fischer said.

He went to basic training in San Diego “where you had to learn how to respect people.”

His ship was in the Western Pacific in Japan and took care of the electrical motors, lighting and motors. His job was to take care of their ship, so if a motor burned up they would rewind it. “We did everything.”

“I learned to enjoy the Navy,” he said. “I soon learned how to take orders being in the Navy.”

There were about 1,600 crew on his ship, but it also supplied the food for the destroyers. His ship had the reputation of having the best food.

The warships looked forward to coming over to the “Dixie” for meals while the Destroyers were being repaired, he said.

He stayed on the Dixie for his entire Navy career. They would go up and tie up in ports in Japan, Philippines, Hawaii and San Diego. “We had liberty just like any other crew member.

“I loved it,” he said, “Because I grew up in the Navy.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News