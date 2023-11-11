Veterans Day Honors: Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher agreed that it was a great thing for the vets to get together and share their stories at Cottonwood Village.

Fischer was in the Navy and said he came from a military family.

His mom was a Navy nurse, his dad was a hospital foreman and his sister was in the Air Force.



“I was an E5 on a ship,” Fischer explained. “Enlisted, second class.”

Fischer joined in 1957, and his enlistment was extended because of the Vietnam War until 1962.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and grew up in San Diego because his parents were in the Navy.

Fischer was an electrician’s mate on a navy tender ship that did maintenance on larger destroyers. After the Navy, Fischer said he went to college and earned his electronics degree.

He said they had five-inch guns on their ship, but they were a factory ship that took care of other ships at sea. “They didn’t put us in the combat zone; they brought the other ships alongside of us and we repaired them.”

He joined the Navy right out of high school at 18 years old because everyone in his family was in the military, Fischer said.

He went to basic training in San Diego “where you had to learn how to respect people.”

His ship was in the Western Pacific in Japan and took care of the electrical motors, lighting and motors. His job was to take care of their ship, so if a motor burned up they would rewind it. “We did everything.”

“I learned to enjoy the Navy,” he said. “I soon learned how to take orders being in the Navy.”

There were about 1,600 crew on his ship, but it also supplied the food for the destroyers. His ship had the reputation of having the best food.

The warships looked forward to coming over to the “Dixie” for meals while the Destroyers were being repaired, he said.

He stayed on the Dixie for his entire Navy career. They would go up and tie up in ports in Japan, Philippines, Hawaii and San Diego. “We had liberty just like any other crew member.

“I loved it,” he said, “Because I grew up in the Navy.”