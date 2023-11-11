Veterans Day Honors: Larry Stover

COTTONWOOD — Meet Larry Stover, a Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran, former Mesa Police Department employee, and now Verde Valley local.

Stover served in the Navy from October 1971 to December 1974.

“I always knew I wanted to join the Navy. My first time to see a Navy recruiter was my first year in high school. I stopped in to talk to them,” Stover said. “They always told me to stay in school and get my high school diploma, then come back and talk to them. I went back about every year to pick their brain.”

Although he knew what he wanted to do, Stover’s mother wasn’t fond of the idea.

“Because of the war going on, my mom wanted me to try giving college a shot. My sister went to college and she wanted me to go too,” Stover said. “So, I went to Mesa Community College. I got halfway through the first semester and then I got my draft notice.”

Stover began active duty in January 1972 serving as a gunners mate third class aboard the Destroyer.

“We were gunfire support from August 1972 until January 1973 when we got the official word that the Vietnam War was over. That was the official announcement over the P.A. system,” Stover said. “I remember it vividly.”

The mood aboard the Destroyer changed quickly, Stover said.

“I remember being up by the gun mount and hearing people clapping and cheering. It was like the World Series. Deep within the bowels of the ship, I could hear these people screaming with excitement. The captain came back and told us that we didn’t win the war and we were withdrawing away from the war due to the peace treaty agreement,” Stover said. “The ship went completely silent. It went from this huge high to a real low, but we were just glad to be going home so the mood went slightly back up.”

Stover continued the legacy of serving for his country, following in his father’s footsteps, who is a World War II veteran. Stover’s brother-in-law is also a veteran. Stover also has family of his own now following in his footsteps.

“I have three children and none of them are in the military, but I do have a grandson that is in the Navy in the submarine service,” Stover said.

Since being a veteran, Stover said he doesn’t really feel like a hero.

“We served and did what we could. We just did our part. It’s all we knew. I’m proud to be a veteran. We could’ve done without the war,” Stover said with a laugh, “but I’m proud to be a veteran.”

