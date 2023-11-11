OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Council to look at new municipal center options Council Chambers moves to reclaimed water plant Russ Martin hired by City of Sedona Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus Yavapai County Supervisors work to prioritize remaining $3.3M in ‘unassigned’ ARPA funds Annual Zeke Taylor BBQ conjures up cowboy tales MUHS’s Savannah Tobias selected for 2024 United World Games Care facility, ex-employee report each other to police Chef Smithers and Merkin’s farm-to-fork experience Cottonwood’s Chipotle going to P&Z hearing

Subscribe Now
Sat, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Veterans Day Honors: Larry Stover

Larry Stover’s boot camp graduation in March 1972 (courtesy photo), and today (VVN/Paige Daniels)

Larry Stover’s boot camp graduation in March 1972 (courtesy photo), and today (VVN/Paige Daniels)

mugshot photo
By Paige Daniels
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 12:59 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Meet Larry Stover, a Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran, former Mesa Police Department employee, and now Verde Valley local.

Stover served in the Navy from October 1971 to December 1974.

“I always knew I wanted to join the Navy. My first time to see a Navy recruiter was my first year in high school. I stopped in to talk to them,” Stover said. “They always told me to stay in school and get my high school diploma, then come back and talk to them. I went back about every year to pick their brain.”

Although he knew what he wanted to do, Stover’s mother wasn’t fond of the idea.

“Because of the war going on, my mom wanted me to try giving college a shot. My sister went to college and she wanted me to go too,” Stover said. “So, I went to Mesa Community College. I got halfway through the first semester and then I got my draft notice.”

photo

Stover’s gun mount aboard the U.S.S. Lang during his gun fire support mission in South Vietnam in September 1972. (Courtesy/Larry Stover)

Stover began active duty in January 1972 serving as a gunners mate third class aboard the Destroyer.

“We were gunfire support from August 1972 until January 1973 when we got the official word that the Vietnam War was over. That was the official announcement over the P.A. system,” Stover said. “I remember it vividly.”

The mood aboard the Destroyer changed quickly, Stover said.

“I remember being up by the gun mount and hearing people clapping and cheering. It was like the World Series. Deep within the bowels of the ship, I could hear these people screaming with excitement. The captain came back and told us that we didn’t win the war and we were withdrawing away from the war due to the peace treaty agreement,” Stover said. “The ship went completely silent. It went from this huge high to a real low, but we were just glad to be going home so the mood went slightly back up.”

Stover continued the legacy of serving for his country, following in his father’s footsteps, who is a World War II veteran. Stover’s brother-in-law is also a veteran. Stover also has family of his own now following in his footsteps.

“I have three children and none of them are in the military, but I do have a grandson that is in the Navy in the submarine service,” Stover said.

Since being a veteran, Stover said he doesn’t really feel like a hero.

“We served and did what we could. We just did our part. It’s all we knew. I’m proud to be a veteran. We could’ve done without the war,” Stover said with a laugh, “but I’m proud to be a veteran.”

To contact Paige, email PDaniels@VerdeNews.com or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News