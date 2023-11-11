OFFERS
Veterans Day Honors: Lloyd Turner

Lloyd Turner (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Lloyd Turner (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 1:33 a.m.

Lloyd Turner was in the Navy from 1964 to 1967 and found himself stationed with the U.S.S. Midway Aircraft Carrier off the coast of Vietnam.

But it was an unexpected car trip as a young man in Big Sandy, Montana, that got him to the South Pacific.

He recollected that he joined the Navy because he had a car, and his buddies needed a ride to another town to go to the Navy recruitment office. He went and talked to the recruiter and ended up joining.

After basic training in San Diego, he was stationed as a fire control technician on the U.S.S. Midway which was headed on a mission to Australia. He said the fire control technician managed the equipment that aimed and fired the ship’s fine-inch guns.

As soon as they crossed the International Dateline, the first shot was fired that started the Vietnam conflict, he said. “We made a U-turn in the middle of the Pacific for Vietnam.”

The U.S.S. Midway was the largest ship in the world until 1955. It operated for 47 years, during which time she saw action in the Vietnam War. The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 1992 and was turned into a museum ship in San Diego, 

Turner said that when he recently went to visit the ship, “It was really neat. They rang me on when they found that I was ex-crew on the Midway.”

He said the Midway would cruise to different ports and that was great. But it then spent about three weeks at sea before coming back in.

There were no battles at sea during the Vietnam War. The carrier was facilitating the planes. Some of them would crash on a regular basis, he said. If a plane got shot up, they would have a “net landing” and stretched a big net across the runway.

Turner said he was glad he joined the Navy. “I was in a lot of different countries. I enjoyed it.”

