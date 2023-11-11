OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Council to look at new municipal center options Council Chambers moves to reclaimed water plant Russ Martin hired by City of Sedona Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus Yavapai County Supervisors work to prioritize remaining $3.3M in ‘unassigned’ ARPA funds Annual Zeke Taylor BBQ conjures up cowboy tales MUHS’s Savannah Tobias selected for 2024 United World Games Care facility, ex-employee report each other to police Chef Smithers and Merkin’s farm-to-fork experience Cottonwood’s Chipotle going to P&Z hearing

Subscribe Now
Sat, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Veterans Day Honors: Lt. Col. James L. McMeekin

James McMeekin in the Service (courtesy photo) and today at Cottonwood Village (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

James McMeekin in the Service (courtesy photo) and today at Cottonwood Village (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 1:27 a.m.

Lt. Col. James L. McMeekin served his country in the Arizona Army National Guard from 1948 to 1984.

McMeekin he was born in Oklahoma and lived his first 18 months in a tent as his family moved aroundduring the “oil boom” era of Oklahoma and Texas. He said his dad was killed on an oil derrick when he was 11 years old.

Later when he was 18 in 1948, he was working for Safeway part-time while he was going to college, and the manager put a notice in the store newsletter about joining the National Guard. “It sounded pretty good.”

His home base was in Phoenix, but he was sent all over the place. It was in between World War II and the Korean War. His company was prepared to go to Korea and later Vietnam. “Both times we were supposed to go, but it didn’t happen.”

He originally worked in the 3666th Support Maintenance Company as a mechanic and went to military school where he graduated No. 1 in his class.

photo

McMeekin said one of his favorite military assignments was as the full-time company commander of the 3666 Company. He was also a maintenance officer and on the general’s staff.

“What was most unusual was that I was an enlisted man, a non-commissioned officer, a ward officer and a commissioned officer from second lieutenant to lieutenant colonel.”

He said he’s the only person in the Arizona National Guard to hold all four positions.

McMeekin said his ordinance unit was ready to respond to any call even faster than the active army. The National Guard members had about 15 years of service and had the expertise. They went on natural disasters like forest fires and floods.

McMeekin said many of the troops in his unit ended up going on active duty.

“I loved it,” he said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News