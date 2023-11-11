Veterans Day Honors: Lt. Col. James L. McMeekin

Lt. Col. James L. McMeekin served his country in the Arizona Army National Guard from 1948 to 1984.

McMeekin he was born in Oklahoma and lived his first 18 months in a tent as his family moved aroundduring the “oil boom” era of Oklahoma and Texas. He said his dad was killed on an oil derrick when he was 11 years old.

Later when he was 18 in 1948, he was working for Safeway part-time while he was going to college, and the manager put a notice in the store newsletter about joining the National Guard. “It sounded pretty good.”

His home base was in Phoenix, but he was sent all over the place. It was in between World War II and the Korean War. His company was prepared to go to Korea and later Vietnam. “Both times we were supposed to go, but it didn’t happen.”

He originally worked in the 3666th Support Maintenance Company as a mechanic and went to military school where he graduated No. 1 in his class.

McMeekin said one of his favorite military assignments was as the full-time company commander of the 3666 Company. He was also a maintenance officer and on the general’s staff.

“What was most unusual was that I was an enlisted man, a non-commissioned officer, a ward officer and a commissioned officer from second lieutenant to lieutenant colonel.”

He said he’s the only person in the Arizona National Guard to hold all four positions.

McMeekin said his ordinance unit was ready to respond to any call even faster than the active army. The National Guard members had about 15 years of service and had the expertise. They went on natural disasters like forest fires and floods.

McMeekin said many of the troops in his unit ended up going on active duty.

“I loved it,” he said.