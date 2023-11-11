OFFERS
Council to look at new municipal center options Council Chambers moves to reclaimed water plant Russ Martin hired by City of Sedona Hoax 'emergency' disrupts school campus Yavapai County Supervisors work to prioritize remaining $3.3M in ‘unassigned’ ARPA funds Annual Zeke Taylor BBQ conjures up cowboy tales MUHS’s Savannah Tobias selected for 2024 United World Games Care facility, ex-employee report each other to police Chef Smithers and Merkin’s farm-to-fork experience Cottonwood’s Chipotle going to P&Z hearing

Veterans Day Honors: Ron Luce

Ron Luce while in service (left) and as VFW Post #7400 commander. (Courtesy photos)

Ron Luce while in service (left) and as VFW Post #7400 commander. (Courtesy photos)

By Paige Daniels
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 1:18 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Meet Verde Valley resident, Cottonwood’s VFW Post #7400 Commander, and Navy veteran, Ron Luce.

From a young age, Luce followed his parents around as his father served in World War II, sparking his first interest in wanting to join the military.

“It wasn’t something I knew I wanted to do. But, I was an army brat as a kid,” Luce said. “I had the military experience and exposure through my parents.”

In 1959, Luce joined the Navy, beginning his 27-year career.

“Most of my time was in the Pacific. I was stationed out of San Diego. I made seven carrier deployments out of San Diego and one Mediterranean out of the East Coast,” Luce said. “I flew as a radar operator and a controller off the carriers.”

Luce’s first deployment was out of San Diego in 1964. Then in 1965, Luce was deployed to Vietnam.

photo

E-8 Navy veteran Ron Luce (VVN/Paige Daniels)

“We were one of the earlier carriers that got over there. We were there for the opening of the war per se,” Luce said. “Then I went to shore duty for a while. In 1970, I went back to sea duty and went out on the Corral Sea.”

In the ‘70s, Luce found his passion for technology and computers.

“The aircraft I flew in was computered heavily. I worked on those as well as flew them,” Luce said. “In 1975, I stopped flying and started doing maintenance working on computers. I helped start a CNO-sponsored project, which was to put computers on all ships, on all naval air stations, everything. I was teaching people that they were never going to need papers anymore because of computers and their memory.”

After retiring in 1986, Luce continued to spread his knowledge of technology by working as a contractor performing the same duties as before.

Like many, Luce says being a veteran doesn’t feel heroic.

“You hear every service personnel say that we did our job. I never felt I was a hero, I felt I was a survivor. I did 27 years and came out alive, which some of my shipmates didn’t,” Luce said. “I did my job to protect this country and keep it whole. It’s time to pass it off to the next generation.”

Luce’s family is full of veterans, including his older brother, who served in the Army, his two younger brothers, who served in the Navy, his daughter, who served in the Air Force, and a grandchild who recently trained with the National Guard.

Between his father, himself, and his daughter, the Luce family has a consecutive 56 years of military service.

Now, Luce is Cottonwood’s VFW Post #7400 Commander, and also helps celebrate other veterans with community partner, Arizona Life Hospice.

To contact Paige, email PDaniels@VerdeNews.com or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

