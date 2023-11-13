I-17 to close in both directions nightly for controlled rock blasting Nov. 13-16

The Arizona Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan for the following closures on Interstate 17 for controlled rock blasting as the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues:

• North- and southbound I-17 will be closed between Coldwater Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 244-252) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Monday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 15. The following on-ramps also will be closed:

o The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Sunset Point

o The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Coldwater Road

• North- and southbound I-17 will be closed between Table Mesa Road and Black Canyon City/Rock Springs (mileposts 236-242) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Thursday, Nov. 16. The following on-ramps also will be closed:

o The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Table Mesa Road

o The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Black Canyon City/Rock Springs

Drivers should allow extra travel time, drive with caution and reduce their speed around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Information provided by ADOT.